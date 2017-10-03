Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Snags four passes
Wilson caught four passes for 63 yards and rushed once for six yards Monday against the Redskins.
Wilson's longest catch (37 yards) and also his most meaningful came with under a minute to go in the game on a broken play. The catch moved the team into field-goal range for the game-winning kick. Despite playing fewer snaps than both Chris Conley and Tyreek Hill, he was the team's most productive receiver Monday and he's vastly outproduced Conley so far this season. Regardless, he remains off the fantasy radar given his 14 grabs through four contests this season.
