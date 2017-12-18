Wilson caught just one pass on two targets for 15 yards in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.

Wilson remained heavily involved in the offense during Week 15, staying on the field for 94 percent of the offensive snaps. However, his consistent involvement doesn't generally result in production. Unless something drastically changes, more of the same is likely on tap in Week 16.

