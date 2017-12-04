Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Snags three passes versus Jets
Wilson (hamstring) caught three of his five targets for 27 yards Sunday against the Jets.
Wilson was limited during practice throughout the week due to a hamstring issue, but he ultimately dressed for Sunday's matchup and put together a decent showing. Assuming his hamstring holds up, Wilson should remain part of the mix down the stretch.
