Chiefs GM Brett Veach said he would like to re-sign Wilson, who can become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens March 14, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Primarily a slot receiver, Wilson posted career-high marks for catches (42), targets (63), receiving yards (554) and receiving touchdowns (three) in 2017, despite missing three games due to injury. The Chiefs likely will make a run at bringing him back, but a slew of other teams also figure to have interest, perhaps viewing Wilson as a cheaper alternative to the likes of Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Paul Richardson. The Bears can make an especially strong pitch, offering plenty of cap space and a glaring need at wide receiver, along with the prospect of reuniting Wilson with head coach Matt Nagy, who served as offensive coordinator in Kansas City last year. A move to Chicago likely would be a positive for Wilson's fantasy value, as there isn't much room for continued growth in a KC offense that features Kareem Hunt, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.