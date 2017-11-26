Wilson (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Bills, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson hasn't seen the field since Week 8, but with two full practices logged this week, the speedy wideout will be cleared to make his return to action. Though Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt remain the top pass-catching options in Kansas City, Wilson could be in line to cut into some of the workload occupied by Demarcus Robinson or De'Anthony Thomas. Robinson has played 91 percent or more of the team's snaps in four of the last five weeks, but he has recorded more than two receptions in a single game just once this year. Wilson, on the other hand, saw three or more targets in each of the first five weeks of the season, and the Chiefs were coincidentally 5-0 over that span. Though Wilson seems healthy, the format would have to be tremendously deep to warrant taking a gamble on a big fantasy day.