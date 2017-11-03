The Chiefs ruled Wilson (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wilson was unable to practice this week after straining a hamstring during the Week 8 win over the Broncos. He'll be sidelined for the second time in four games as a result, depriving himself of another opportunity to stake a claim to a larger role in the Chiefs' passing attack with Chris Conley (Achilles) out for the season. With Wilson sidelined, look for Demarcus Robinson to rank as the No. 3 option in the Chiefs' passing attack behind top wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.