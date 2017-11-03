Chiefs' Albert Wilson: Won't be available Sunday
The Chiefs ruled Wilson (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Wilson was unable to practice this week after straining a hamstring during the Week 8 win over the Broncos. He'll be sidelined for the second time in four games as a result, depriving himself of another opportunity to stake a claim to a larger role in the Chiefs' passing attack with Chris Conley (Achilles) out for the season. With Wilson sidelined, look for Demarcus Robinson to rank as the No. 3 option in the Chiefs' passing attack behind top wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce.
