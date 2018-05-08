Chiefs' Alex Ellis: Claimed by Kansas City
Ellis was claimed off of waivers by the Chiefs on Tuesday, Pete Sweeney of 610 Sports Radio reports.
Ellis -- who was released by the Saints on Monday -- will provide some additional depth at the tight end position that sports only a couple of players guaranteed a spot in Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris. Ellis signed a future/reserve deal with the Saints prior to last season after appearing in six games for the Jaguars as a rookie in 2016 both on offense and special teams and will attempt to reprise that role with the Chiefs.
