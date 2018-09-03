Ellis has earned a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Ellis will serve as the team's No. 2 tight end for the opener against the Chargers with Demetrius Harris suspended for the contest. It seems likely he will remain on the roster even when Harris gets back, but he will likely be a depth option at the position behind Harris and star tight end Travis Kelce.

