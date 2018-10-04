Chiefs' Alex Ellis: Reverts to IR
Ellis (undisclosed) cleared waivers and has reverted to injured reserve, per NFL Communications.
Ellis saw just 11 total snaps in the first two weeks after seizing a 53-man roster spot out of camp, but he will now miss the remainder of 2018, barring an injury settlement. If that's the case, the second-year tight end will take aim at rejoining the mix for the 2019 season.
