Ellis (undisclosed) cleared waivers and has reverted to injured reserve, per NFL Communications.

Ellis saw just 11 total snaps in the first two weeks after seizing a 53-man roster spot out of camp, but he will now miss the remainder of 2018, barring an injury settlement. If that's the case, the second-year tight end will take aim at rejoining the mix for the 2019 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories