Okafor is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Okafor is scheduled for an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of his injury. If the 28-year-old is indeed diagnosed with a torn pec, he'll be ruled out for the remainder of the season. In that case, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Demone Harris would stand to play expanded roles on defense. Teammate Emmanuel Ogbah suffered the same injury in November and is now on IR.