Okafor (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Okafor has missed the requisite amount of time on IR, and he could play this week against the Raiders. Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon will remain the starting defensive ends, but Okafor's reserve role could expand since Taco Charlton (fractured leg) is out for the year.