Coach Andy Reid said Okafor sustained a pectoral injury during Sunday's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Okafor was knocked out of Sunday's contest after suffering the injury, which was originally classified as a chest issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, though his status should be updated once the Chiefs return to practice Wednesday.

