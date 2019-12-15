Play

Okafor (chest) is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Okafor has already missed four games this season due to injuries. His absence is a major hit to the team's defensive line, and Tanoh Kpassagnon will likely be the main beneficiary of Okafor's absence.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories