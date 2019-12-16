An MRI confirmed Okafor has a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of the season, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Okafor left Sunday's win over the Broncos with this issue and didn't return. He's the second defensive lineman to suffer this injury, and he'll join Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) on IR soon. The 28-year-old Okafor finished the year with 22 tackles and five sacks. In Okafor's stead, Tanoh Kpassagnon is expected to slot into a starting role opposite Frank Clark.