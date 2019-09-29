Chiefs' Alex Okafor: Injury not serious
Coach Andy Reid said following Sunday's win over Detroit that Okafor should be okay after suffering a hip strain, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Okafor suffered the injury late in Sunday's game, but as evidenced by this news, shouldn't be sidelined for too long. The 28-year-old had a decent game before departing, making two tackles and his first sack of the 2019 campaign. Expect Okafor's practice availability throughout the upcoming week shed more light on his status for Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 4.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4