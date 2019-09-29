Coach Andy Reid said following Sunday's win over Detroit that Okafor should be okay after suffering a hip strain, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Okafor suffered the injury late in Sunday's game, but as evidenced by this news, shouldn't be sidelined for too long. The 28-year-old had a decent game before departing, making two tackles and his first sack of the 2019 campaign. Expect Okafor's practice availability throughout the upcoming week shed more light on his status for Week 5.