Chiefs' Alex Okafor: Knocked out Sunday
Okafor (hip) won't return to Sunday's game against the Lions.
It's unclear how Okafor suffered the injury, but the team will be without on of their best pass rushers for crunch time. Okafor exits the game with two solo tackles, as well as his first sack of the season. With Okafor out, look for Emmanuel Ogbah to see an increase in reps. Expect the team to comment on Okafor's status following the game or in the coming days.
