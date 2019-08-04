Chiefs' Alex Okafor: Leaves practice Sunday
Okafor was forced to leave Sunday's practice due to a hip injury, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It's unclear how the Texas product picked up the injury, but he was not able to return to practice. Okafor was recently signed to a three-year, $18 million contract this offseason, so expect the team to take a cautious approach while training camp goes on. Expect the Chiefs to have an update on Okafor's health in the near future.
