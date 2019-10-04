Play

Okafor (hip) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Okafor suffered a hip strain in the Chiefs' Week 4 victory over the Lions. Coach Andy Reid downplayed the injury following the game, but subsequent limited practices this week have led to him drawing a questionable tag. Emmanuel Ogbah and Tanoh Kpassagnon will be in line for increased workloads should he end up not playing.

