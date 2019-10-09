Okafor (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Okafor's absence lasted just one game, as he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup versus the Texans. The veteran defensive end has an inconsistent role on the Chiefs' defense, but he features pass-rushing upside which will come in handy against Deshaun Watson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories