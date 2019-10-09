Chiefs' Alex Okafor: No limitations Wednesday
Okafor (hip) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Okafor's absence lasted just one game, as he'll be ready for Sunday's matchup versus the Texans. The veteran defensive end has an inconsistent role on the Chiefs' defense, but he features pass-rushing upside which will come in handy against Deshaun Watson.
