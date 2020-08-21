site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Alex Okafor: Nursing calf injury
Okafor sustained a calf injury Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Okafor appears to have gotten nicked up during practice. The starting defensive end will have plenty of time to get fully healthy in time for the season-opener versus Houston.
