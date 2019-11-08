Play

Okafor (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Tennessee, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Okafor has been unable to practice since suffering the injury Week 8 against the Packers and will miss his second straight game. Emmanuel Ogbah should again see increased reps at defensive end in his place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories