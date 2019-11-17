Play

Okafor (ankle) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Okafor will miss his third consecutive game after suffering the ankle injury Week 8 versus the Packers. Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) is also sidelined, leaving Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon as the team's only healthy defensive ends.

