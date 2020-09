Okafor has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Texans with a hamstring injury.

Okafor was off to a strong start to the season, recording half a sack in his first half of work. The defensive end had been nursing a calf injury coming into Week 1, but was cleared to play prior to Thursday's contest. There will be hope in the Chiefs' camp that this new ailment is nothing serious. Tanoh Kpassagnon should see more work in Okafor's absence.