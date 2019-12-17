Play

Okafor (pectoral) officially landed on injured reserve Monday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

It was already announced that Okafor would miss the remainder of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle in Sunday's win over the Broncos, so this move comes as no surprise. The 28-year-old accumulated 22 tackles and five sacks this season, but will now set his sights on his recovery for 2020.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories