Chiefs' Alex Okafor: Practices in full
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Okafor (calf) was a full participant in Monday's practice.
Okafor appears to have fully recovered from the calf issue he dealt with late August. He stands to play a key rotational role at defensive end during Thursday's season-opener against the Texans.
