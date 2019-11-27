Play

Okafor (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Okafor hasn't practiced since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 8 against the Packers, so it's likely he's being kept to limited participation during this session. The 28-year-old defensive end will be monitored for the rest of the week and will likely still carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders, but he has a shot to play in the divisional showdown. Okafor has recorded 18 tackles and three sacks over eight games.

