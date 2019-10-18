Play

Okafor had four solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Thursday's win over the Broncos.

Okafor joined in the sack parade Thursday as Denver's offensive line surrendered nine sacks overall. The 28-year-old has 17 tackles (12 solo) and three sacks through six games.

