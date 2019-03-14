Okafor has signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Chiefs, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Since the Saints eventually need to let 2018 first-rounder Marcus Davenport grow into the starting defensive end role opposite 2018 All-Pro Cameron Jordan, it made sense for Okafor to sign elsewhere. A Chiefs team -- that no longer has Dee Ford -- is a good fit. In Kansas City, Okafor should immediately step into the starting lineup and command plenty of playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories