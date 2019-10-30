Okafor (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Okafor had X-rays during this past Sunday's loss to the Packers and he didn't return. It's unsettled how severe his injury is, but sitting out the first official practice of the week isn't a positive sign. Frank Clark (neck) also missed practice, so Emmanuel Ogbah and Tanoh Kpassagnon are in line for first-team reps in their steads.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories