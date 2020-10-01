Okafor (hamstring) was a full participant for Thursday's practice session.
The veteran defensive end is making steady progress in his recovery, as he just returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since straining his hamstring in the season opener against Houston. Already back to full participation after being limited Wednesday, Okafor is trending towards making his second appearance of the year in what will be a 2018-2019 AFC Championship game rematch. He registered half a sack in the Week 1 win over the Texans, but Sunday he will be taking on a New England offensive line that is surrendering just 1.7 sacks per game (tied for eighth-best in the NFL).