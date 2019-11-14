Play

Okafor (ankle) will not participate in Thursday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Okafor has yet to resume practicing since suffering an ankle issue injury Week 8. He'll have two more opportunities to ramp up his practice reps ahead of Monday's tilt against the Chargers, but it currently looks as though Okafor is trending towards missing a third straight game.

