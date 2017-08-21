Chiefs' Alex Smith: Backed as starter
Chiefs coach Andy Reid reiterated Monday that Smith is the team's starting quarterback, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports. "It's Alex's job. That's what it is," Reid said. "There's no gray area with that."
The resounding support from Reid comes after both Smith and rookie first-round pick Pat Mahomes impressed in their first two outings of the preseason. The veteran is surely the less flashy option behind center, but his consistency and experience makes him more reliable, and the Chiefs have enjoyed much success with him at the helm in recent years. As a result, Smith's fantasy stock should remain virtually unchanged in 2017, while Mahomes will likely need an injury to Smith in order to have significant value outside of dynasty formats.
