Chiefs' Alex Smith: Blows 18-point lead in another home playoff loss
Smith completed 24 of 33 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns while adding 13 yards on four carries without a turnover in Saturday's 22-21, wild-card round loss to the Titans.
Smith threw for a career-best 154 first-quarter yards in leading his team to a 14-0 lead, including a 13-yard score to Travis Kelce. Kelce went down with a concussion in the second quarter, however, and the Kansas City offense largely stalled after that, though Smith did give the team a 21-3 lead with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson three seconds before halftime. This was yet another disappointing postseason exit for the 33-year-old signal-caller, and his team traded up in this past draft to take quarterback Patrick Mahomes 10th overall, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Smith in a different uniform next year even though he currently has one year remaining on his deal.
