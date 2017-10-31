Chiefs' Alex Smith: Down performance in victory

Smith completed 14 of 31 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 29-19 win over the Broncos. He also rushed four times for 33 yards and lost a fumble.

Smith's matchup against a stout Denver defense always figured to make matters difficult, and although his passing numbers overall marked his worst performance of this season, Smith still did enough to secure a victory. Not only that, but he continued his immaculate eight-game streak without an interception to start this season. Although Smith did turn the ball over via fumble, Smith's 33 rushing yards were his second most of the campaign. All in all, it wasn't a great performance from Smith, but he once again got the job done.