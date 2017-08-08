Chiefs' Alex Smith: Draws start for preseason opener
Smith will get the start at quarterback and play the first quarter during Friday's preseason opener against the 49ers, Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com reports.
Despite the Chiefs' selection of Pat Mahomes at 10th overall, Smith has been pegged as the starter all along as the rookie continues to develop behind the veteran's steady hand. Mahomes isn't even expected to play until the second half of the team's first preseason contest, with Tyler Bray set to appear in the second quarter. At this point Smith remains the obvious starter in Kansas City, but he could be challenged later on throughout the regular season.
