Chiefs' Alex Smith: Efficient in victory
Smith completed 21 of 28 passes for 251 yards and a score and added 21 yards on the ground in Sunday's 27-20 win over Philadelphia.
It wasn't quite the aerial display that Smith opened the season with against New England, but he kept Kansas City in it and got the job done late after a key Eagles interception led to a 15-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Travis Kelce. After trading up in the first round for Patrick Mahomes back in April, the question this season has been if and when the rookie will take over for Kansas City this season. Though not as impressive Sunday as he was in the opener, it's hard to imagine head coach Andy Reid supplanting Smith while he is playing well and the team is winning.
