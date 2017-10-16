Chiefs' Alex Smith: Enjoys strong second half Sunday
Smith completed 19 of 34 pass attempts for 246 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Steelers. He added 13 yards on four carries.
Smith endured a miserable first half in which he was pressured early and often, resulting in just six yards of offense for his unit. He made some effective adjustments during the intermission, however, and wound up with a respectable statistical line while getting his team back into the game. Smith notably continued his turnover-free style of play in this one, improving his TD:INT to a sparkling 12:0 through the season's first six weeks. The veteran is playing as well as any signal caller in the NFL at the moment and will look to put together a more complete performance Thursday agianst the Raiders.
