Chiefs' Alex Smith: Expected to remain starter rest of season

The Chiefs plan to stick with Smith as their starting quarterback for the final five games of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "My understanding is that it is not off the table that we will see [backup quarterback] Patrick Mahomes later this season at some point," Rapoport said Sunday on the NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" program. "However, the Chiefs' plan as it stands right now is to have Patrick Mahomes take a redshirt season. They plan to have Alex Smith [be] their quarterback for the rest of the year." They believe it's more physical mistakes than anything and they hope and think that the offense will respond.

Though Smith's downturn in performance has played a significant part in the Chiefs' 1-5 slide following a 5-0 start to the season, Rapoport notes that the team has experienced more wide-ranging problems with the offense beyond the quarterback, with the run game and offensive line in particular not playing up to par. Mahomes, a 2017 first-round pick who impressed in the preseason, could get a look if the team falls out of playoff contention, but it appears the Chiefs remain confident that Smith can improve his play down the stretch and help the team hold off the Chargers for the AFC West title or secure a wild-card spot.