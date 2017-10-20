Chiefs' Alex Smith: Explodes for another 300-yard effort Thursday

Smith completed 25 of 36 passes for 342 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 31-30 loss to the Raiders. He netted zero yards on his sole rush and fumbled once but recovered.

For the fourth time this season, Smith displayed what had previously been a rare flair for prolific passing. The veteran eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the third time in 2017 while also compiling his fourth multi-touchdown game of the campaign. The former No. 1 overall pick connected with a whopping nine different pass catchers on the night and once again displayed excellent chemistry with Tyreek Hill (six receptions, 125 yards, one touchdown). Smith also encouragingly had some synergy with second-year wideout Demarcus Robinson (five catches, 69 yards), and his trio of scores went to Hill, Travis Kelce and Albert Wilson, the latter a 63-yarder midway through the third quarter. Despite the disappointing team outcome, Smith's performance was a bright spot for the Chiefs and fantasy owners, and he now sports a sparkling 15:0 TD:INT ratio just one game shy of the midway point of Kansas City's season. He'll look to stay hot in a very tough matchup against the Broncos in a Week 8 showdown on Monday Night Football.