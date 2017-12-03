Chiefs' Alex Smith: Four touchdown passes not enough to end skid

Smith completed 19 of 33 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 70-yard run in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Jets.

Smith threw a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to Travis Kelce from 22 and 36 yards out for a quick 14-0 lead. The mobile quarterback set up a second-quarter field goal with a 70-yard run and tied the game 24-24 with a 79-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the third before hitting Hill again for a 40-yard score to take the lead in the fourth. Another 40-yard completion to Hill allowed Smith to work the ball down to New York's 19-yard line, but three consecutive incompletions resulted in a turnover on downs which pushed Kansas City's losing streak to four.