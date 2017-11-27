Chiefs' Alex Smith: Gets vote of confidence

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reiterated Monday that Smith would remain the team's starting quarterback Week 13 against the Jets, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports. "Alex is my guy," Reid said.

The Chiefs took their fifth loss in six games -- including their third in a row -- Sunday against the Bills, with Smith submitting another lackluster outing (23-for-36 for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception) in the process. Though first-round pick Patrick Mahomes could be the long-term heir to the starting role, it appears Reid isn't eager to turn to the inexperienced rookie while the Chiefs still maintain a one-game lead in the AFC West. Smith, who completed a remarkable 76.6 percent of his passes while throwing 11 touchdowns against no interceptions during the Chiefs' 5-0 start, has since taken a dramatic step back, but hasn't been completely disastrous during the 1-5 slide. He's posted a 63 percent completion rate, 7.0 yards per attempt, eight touchdowns and four picks over the past six contests.