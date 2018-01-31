Chiefs' Alex Smith: Heading to Washington

Updating a previous note, Smith will be traded from Kansas City to Washington in exchange for Kendall Fuller and a third-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Once he joins the Redskins, Smith is expected to sign a four-year, $94 million extension with $70 million guaranteed, which is still expected to be a cheaper alternative than signing Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal. Again, none of this will take place until the new league year begins on March 14. Smith, who will turn 34 in May, spent the past five seasons in Kansas City after being traded from San Francisco in 2013 in favor of a younger option in Colin Kaepernick -- an eerily similar situation to the current deal that will cement second-year pro Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. Smith led the Chiefs to the postseason in four of his five seasons with the team and saved his best performance for last, posting a league-best 104.7 passer rating in 2017 while recording career-highs in passing yards (4,042) and touchdowns (26).