Chiefs' Alex Smith: Leads team to AFC West crown

Smith completed 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Dolphins. He also gained 13 yards on four rushes.

Smith was efficient spreading the ball around, as he connected with seven different pass catchers on an afternoon in which the Chiefs clinched their second straight AFC West crown. The veteran signal caller was able to connect with Tyreek Hill downfield on multiple occasions, and he was able to eclipse the 300-yard mark through the air for the second time in the last four games in the process. Smith has also been taking care of the ball particularly well throughout December, as he's now generated a 7:1 TD:INT ratio over the last four games. With the division title now in hand, Smith will now try to help Kansas City secure a home playoff game by toppling the Broncos in Week 17.