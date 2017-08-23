Chiefs' Alex Smith: Likely getting three quarters

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he expects his starters to play three quarters in Friday's preseason game against Seattle, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

As a word of caution, Reid said Smith would play the entire first half in Saturday's preseason game against Cincinnati, but the quarterback was then pulled from the contest after leading the Chiefs to 10 points on their first two drives. Smith could get an early hook again if he moves the ball effortlessly, though that's far less likely to happen against Seattle's defense than Cincinnati's. Smith's excellent play this preseason has stymied any potential controversy that might be associated with Patrick Mahomes' similarly impressive performance.