Chiefs' Alex Smith: Magnificent again on SNF

Smith completed 29 of 37 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 42-34 victory over the Texans. He added 19 rushing yards on five carries.

Through five games, Smith has now completed a surgical 76.6 percent of his passes for an impressive 1,391 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He simply appears to be a different quarterback compared to what we've seen in year's past, where the main difference this season seems to be his newfound willingness to take more chances downfield, considering Smith's current 8.8 YPA clip easily represents a career high. If he continues to play so efficiently, it wouldn't be surprising to see him warrant MVP consideration when all's said and done. However, a stiff matchup awaits in Week 6, when Smith and Co. will host a Steelers defense that's allowed a league-best 5.2 yards per pass attempt in 2017.