Chiefs' Alex Smith: Magnificent again on SNF
Smith completed 29 of 37 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 42-34 victory over the Texans. He added 19 rushing yards on five carries.
Through five games, Smith has now completed a surgical 76.6 percent of his passes for an impressive 1,391 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He simply appears to be a different quarterback compared to what we've seen in year's past, where the main difference this season seems to be his newfound willingness to take more chances downfield, considering Smith's current 8.8 YPA clip easily represents a career high. If he continues to play so efficiently, it wouldn't be surprising to see him warrant MVP consideration when all's said and done. However, a stiff matchup awaits in Week 6, when Smith and Co. will host a Steelers defense that's allowed a league-best 5.2 yards per pass attempt in 2017.
More News
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Totals two touchdowns in win•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Throws two touchdowns in win over Chargers•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Efficient in victory•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Explodes for four-touchdown effort in opener•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Underwhelming against Seahawks•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Likely getting three quarters•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...