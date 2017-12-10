Chiefs' Alex Smith: No touchdowns in Week 14 win

Smith completed 20 of 34 passes for 268 yards and an interception while rushing five times for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over Oakland.

Smith was kept out of the end zone for the second time in four weeks, but he'll gladly trade the lack of personal accolades for a team victory to stay atop the AFC West. With the defense and running game dominating en route to a 26-0 lead through three quarters, Smith simply wasn't asked to do much in this one. The veteran quarterback has a pair of elite receiving weapons at his disposal in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, but his recent inconsistency has been maddening for fantasy owners.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop