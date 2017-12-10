Chiefs' Alex Smith: No touchdowns in Week 14 win

Smith completed 20 of 34 passes for 268 yards and an interception while rushing five times for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-15 win over Oakland.

Smith was kept out of the end zone for the second time in four weeks, but he'll gladly trade the lack of personal accolades for a team victory to stay atop the AFC West. With the defense and running game dominating en route to a 26-0 lead through three quarters, Smith simply wasn't asked to do much in this one. The veteran quarterback has a pair of elite receiving weapons at his disposal in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, but his recent inconsistency has been maddening for fantasy owners.