Chiefs' Alex Smith: Not in danger of losing job

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he never considered removing Smith during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Bills and won't make a change at quarterback for Week 13 against the Jets, ESPN.com's Adam Teicher reports.

Reid seemed to hint that he doesn't blame Smith for the Chiefs' slumping offense, though there's no denying that the quarterback had a big part in Sunday's loss, as his game-sealing interception was the product of a terrible decision. Smith completed 63.9 percent of his passes and didn't commit any other turnovers, but he mustered only 199 yards from 36 attempts (5.5), bringing his shortcomings from previous seasons to mind. Of course, Kansas City's reversion to a dink-and-dunk passing game wouldn't be nearly as much of an issue if Kareem Hunt and the rushing attack weren't also pulling a disappearing act. The rookie has gone four straight games without a 20-yard gain, leaving Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill as the team's only reliable weapons. Reid doesn't seem inclined to turn to rookie first-round pick Patrick Mahomes this season unless Smith suffers a complete meltdown. The 33-year-old has a nice opportunity for a December rebound, with a Week 13 trip to the Meadowlands followed by home games against the Raiders (Week 14), Chargers (Week 15) and Dolphins (Week 16).