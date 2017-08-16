Chiefs' Alex Smith: Scheduled for full half

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Smith will play the entire first half in Saturday's preseason game against Cincinnati, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

This would mark a bit of a departure from last preseason when Smith was removed midway through the second quarter in the Chiefs' second preseason game. The same could happen Saturday if he impresses early on, but Reid apparently intends to play most of his starters throughout the first half. Smith was sharp in the preseason opener, leading KC to a touchdown while completing four of six passes for 48 yards on his lone drive.