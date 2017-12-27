Chiefs' Alex Smith: Set to be rested Sunday

Patrick Mahomes will start in place of Smith in Sunday's regular season finale against the Broncos, the Kansas City Star reports.

Mahomes, the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is being groomed as Smith's successor, but his assignment Sunday does not signify a changing of the guard. Rather, with the Chiefs locked into the AFC's No. 4 playoff seed, they'll give the rookie signal-caller some valuable game experience, while Smith will be rested in advance of the first round of the NFL playoffs. Assuming he's not unexpectedly pressed into action in Week 17, Smith with finish the 2017 season with 4,042 passing yards, plus 355 rushing yards and a TD on 60 carries, to go along with a nifty 26:5 TD:INT ratio.