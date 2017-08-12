Chiefs' Alex Smith: Solid in preseason debut
Smith completed four of six passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the 49ers. He also gained 10 yards on his sole rush.
The veteran saw the limited action he was slated for, looking sharp while connecting with Tyreek Hill, Anthony Sherman and Spencer Ware on an opening drive that culminated in a touchdown. Smith gave way to Tyler Bray after that first series, but figures to see much more action against the Bengals in the Chiefs' second preseason tilt.
More News
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Draws start for preseason opener•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Still locked in for Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Expects team to add another quarterback•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Fails to rally past Steelers•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Totals three touchdowns•
-
Chiefs' Alex Smith: Another mediocre day under center•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...