Chiefs' Alex Smith: Solid in preseason debut

Smith completed four of six passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the 49ers. He also gained 10 yards on his sole rush.

The veteran saw the limited action he was slated for, looking sharp while connecting with Tyreek Hill, Anthony Sherman and Spencer Ware on an opening drive that culminated in a touchdown. Smith gave way to Tyler Bray after that first series, but figures to see much more action against the Bengals in the Chiefs' second preseason tilt.